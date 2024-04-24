Tata Elxsi standalone net profit declines 2.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.12% to Rs 905.94 crore

Net profit of Tata Elxsi declined 2.28% to Rs 196.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 201.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.12% to Rs 905.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 837.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.91% to Rs 792.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 755.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.96% to Rs 3552.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3144.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

