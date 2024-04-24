Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Elxsi standalone net profit declines 2.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Elxsi standalone net profit declines 2.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 8.12% to Rs 905.94 crore

Net profit of Tata Elxsi declined 2.28% to Rs 196.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 201.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.12% to Rs 905.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 837.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.91% to Rs 792.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 755.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.96% to Rs 3552.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3144.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales905.94837.92 8 3552.153144.72 13 OPM %28.8429.80 -29.4630.57 - PBDT289.98271.30 7 1148.131018.89 13 PBT262.40250.22 5 1048.68937.50 12 NP196.93201.52 -2 792.24755.19 5

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

