LKP Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 88.61% to Rs 32.78 crore

Net profit of LKP Securities reported to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 88.61% to Rs 32.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 154.69% to Rs 9.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.31% to Rs 97.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

