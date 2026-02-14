3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 87.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.11% to Rs 172.14 croreNet profit of 3i Infotech declined 87.60% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.11% to Rs 172.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 181.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales172.14181.41 -5 OPM %0.2212.74 -PBDT10.5625.59 -59 PBT5.2418.51 -72 NP2.1417.26 -88
