3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 87.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 4:35 PM IST
Sales decline 5.11% to Rs 172.14 crore

Net profit of 3i Infotech declined 87.60% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.11% to Rs 172.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 181.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales172.14181.41 -5 OPM %0.2212.74 -PBDT10.5625.59 -59 PBT5.2418.51 -72 NP2.1417.26 -88

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 4:35 PM IST

