3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 87.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.11% to Rs 172.14 crore

Net profit of 3i Infotech declined 87.60% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.11% to Rs 172.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 181.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.172.14181.410.2212.7410.5625.595.2418.512.1417.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News