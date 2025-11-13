3i Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 18.43 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.53% to Rs 174.89 crore

Net profit of 3i Infotech reported to Rs 18.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.53% to Rs 174.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 177.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.174.89177.60-3.020.4330.010.6125.04-6.8418.43-10.00

