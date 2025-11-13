Birla Precision Technologies consolidated net profit rises 732.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.57% to Rs 63.76 crore

Net profit of Birla Precision Technologies rose 732.14% to Rs 4.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.57% to Rs 63.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 55.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.63.7655.6512.447.627.062.936.020.944.660.56

