Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Birla Precision Technologies consolidated net profit rises 732.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Birla Precision Technologies consolidated net profit rises 732.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
Sales rise 14.57% to Rs 63.76 crore

Net profit of Birla Precision Technologies rose 732.14% to Rs 4.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.57% to Rs 63.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 55.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales63.7655.65 15 OPM %12.447.62 -PBDT7.062.93 141 PBT6.020.94 540 NP4.660.56 732

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

