Marathon Nextgen Realty launches 3 new residential towers in Bhandup

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
With combined gross development value of Rs 370 cr

Marathon Nextgen Realty announced the launch of three new residential towers in Bhandup, reinforcing its leadership in the micro-market and expanding its Neohomes portfolio Marathon's signature line of modern, efficient, and lifestyle-driven urban residences.

The launch includes a new residential project within the 6.5-acre Neo Park layout, spread across 5,100 sq. mt. of land, offering a total saleable carpet area of ~1.2 lakh sq. ft. with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 200 crore. Alongside this, MNRL is introducing the second tower of Neovalley Narmada and the third tower of Neo Park Ashoka, together adding ~1 lakh sq. ft. of saleable carpet area with an additional GDV of Rs 170 crore. In total, approximately 2.2 lakh sq. ft. of residential space, with a combined GDV of Rs 370 crore, is being launched under the Neohomes category in Bhandup.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

