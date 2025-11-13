Cochin Shipyard consolidated net profit declines 43.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.15% to Rs 1118.59 crore

Net profit of Cochin Shipyard declined 43.08% to Rs 107.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 188.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.15% to Rs 1118.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1143.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1118.591143.206.5917.26180.81289.05149.91263.43107.53188.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News