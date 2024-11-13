3M India standalone net profit declines 8.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.86% to Rs 1110.80 crore

Net profit of 3M India declined 8.44% to Rs 133.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 146.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.86% to Rs 1110.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1039.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1110.801039.5216.5018.48197.10208.80183.11195.91133.78146.11

