Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 3M India standalone net profit declines 8.44% in the September 2024 quarter

3M India standalone net profit declines 8.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 6.86% to Rs 1110.80 crore

Net profit of 3M India declined 8.44% to Rs 133.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 146.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.86% to Rs 1110.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1039.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1110.801039.52 7 OPM %16.5018.48 -PBDT197.10208.80 -6 PBT183.11195.91 -7 NP133.78146.11 -8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Jharkhand Assembly elections Phase 1 LIVE: Polling for 43 seats underway

Amit Shah, Kharge urge people of Jharkhand to cast votes in record numbers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 200 pts lower at 78,500; Nifty at 23,800; M&M, Maruti weigh

Canada moves to end labour disputes at ports citing economic damage

LIVE news: Thick smog coats Delhi-NCR; AQI falls to 'severe' category

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story