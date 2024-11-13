Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Saraswati Saree Depot standalone net profit rises 22.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales rise 26.42% to Rs 164.75 crore

Net profit of Saraswati Saree Depot rose 22.85% to Rs 9.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.42% to Rs 164.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 130.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales164.75130.32 26 OPM %7.488.17 -PBDT12.9510.63 22 PBT12.7210.40 22 NP9.577.79 23

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

