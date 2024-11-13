Saraswati Saree Depot standalone net profit rises 22.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.42% to Rs 164.75 crore

Net profit of Saraswati Saree Depot rose 22.85% to Rs 9.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.42% to Rs 164.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 130.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.164.75130.327.488.1712.9510.6312.7210.409.577.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News