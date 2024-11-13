Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute standalone net profit declines 88.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.41% to Rs 12.91 croreNet profit of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute declined 88.24% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.41% to Rs 12.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales12.9112.73 1 OPM %8.9114.22 -PBDT1.342.07 -35 PBT0.111.18 -91 NP0.100.85 -88
