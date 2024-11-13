Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute standalone net profit declines 88.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.41% to Rs 12.91 crore

Net profit of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute declined 88.24% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.41% to Rs 12.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.12.9112.738.9114.221.342.070.111.180.100.85

