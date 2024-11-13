United Leasing & Industries standalone net profit rises 180.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.19% to Rs 1.73 crore

Net profit of United Leasing & Industries rose 180.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.19% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.731.5721.9716.560.300.190.140.050.140.05

