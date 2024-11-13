Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

United Leasing & Industries standalone net profit rises 180.00% in the September 2024 quarter

United Leasing & Industries standalone net profit rises 180.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales rise 10.19% to Rs 1.73 crore

Net profit of United Leasing & Industries rose 180.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.19% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.731.57 10 OPM %21.9716.56 -PBDT0.300.19 58 PBT0.140.05 180 NP0.140.05 180

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

