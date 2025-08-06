A-1 consolidated net profit declines 28.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.51% to Rs 64.69 crore

Net profit of A-1 declined 28.57% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.51% to Rs 64.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 70.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.64.6970.712.882.861.532.000.841.120.600.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News