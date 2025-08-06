Unjha Formulations standalone net profit declines 44.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.61% to Rs 3.61 crore

Net profit of Unjha Formulations declined 44.29% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.61% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3.613.9511.0818.230.420.720.390.700.390.70

