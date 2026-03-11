JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd, R Systems International Ltd and Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 March 2026.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd, R Systems International Ltd and Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 March 2026.

A-1 Ltd crashed 9.96% to Rs 22.41 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd tumbled 9.25% to Rs 20.81. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 786 shares in the past one month. Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd lost 9.11% to Rs 421.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21424 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.82 lakh shares in the past one month. R Systems International Ltd shed 8.43% to Rs 303.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.53 lakh shares in the past one month.