A B Infrabuild bags Rs 54-cr road over bridge project from East Coast Railway

A B Infrabuild announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 54.26 crore from East Coast Railway, Indian Railways, for the construction of a Road Over Bridge (ROB).

According to an exchange filing, the project involves the construction of a road over bridge (ROB) comprising a 1x36.0-metre composite girder, 2x24.0-metre composite girders and 4x18.75-metre T-beam girders at km 657/2931. The bridge will be built in lieu of Level Crossing No. 354 between Baruva (BAV) and Mandasa Road (MMS) railway stations on the HowrahVisakhapatnam main line under the Khurda Road Division.

The total contract value stands at Rs 54,26,17,718.17 and the project is expected to be completed within 24 months.

The company also clarified that none of its promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity. It added that the order does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms. A B Infrabuild engaged in construction, alter, improve, maintain, enlarge, pull down, remove, replace and develop, work, manage, and roads, railways, branches and sidings, bridges; and other constructions related to civil works. The companys standalone net profit tumbled 43.6% to Rs 2.11 crore, while revenue from operations declined 21% to Rs 37.30 crore in Q2 FY26 compared to Q2 FY25. The counter shed 0.62% to Rs 19.29 on the BSE.