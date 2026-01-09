Stock Alert: Powergrid, RVNL, Sagar Cements. Astra Micorwave, Bharat Forge

Shares of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Sammaan Capital are banned from F&O trading on 9 January 2026.

Initial Public Offer (IPO):

Bharat Coking Coal India IPO opens for subscription on 9 January 2026 to 13 January 2026. The IPO price band has been set between Rs 21 to Rs 23 per share with a lot size of 600 shares.

Result Today:

Globus Spirits, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) and Tejas Networks will declare their quarterly results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Indian energy Exchange (IEX) will be in focus today as the Electricity Appellate Tribunal (APTEL) is scheduled to hear the market coupling case on Friday, January 9 at 10:30 AM.

Power Grid Corporation of India has been declared as successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding to establish 3GW transmission project situated in Davanagere, Karnataka. Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has received a letter of award(LoA) from East Coast Railway for setting up of wagon POH workshop of 200 Nos. capacity at Kantabanji. Sagar Cements board approved the offer for sale of up to 75,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each equivalent to 8.14% of the total issued equity share capital of its subsidiary, Andhra Cements, through the stock exchange mechanism and in accordance with the OFS Guidelines.