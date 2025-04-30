A B Infrabuild Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Malu Paper Mills Ltd, Growington Ventures India Ltd, Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd and Jet Freight Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 April 2025.

Malu Paper Mills Ltd, Growington Ventures India Ltd, Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd and Jet Freight Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 April 2025.

A B Infrabuild Ltd surged 14.08% to Rs 91.5 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 22697 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8732 shares in the past one month.

Malu Paper Mills Ltd soared 13.80% to Rs 46.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4999 shares in the past one month.

Growington Ventures India Ltd spiked 11.46% to Rs 1.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd gained 10.00% to Rs 220.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4360 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3844 shares in the past one month.

Jet Freight Logistics Ltd spurt 9.95% to Rs 14.81. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16636 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News