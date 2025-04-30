UTI AMC slides as Q4 PAT tanks 46% to Rs 87 crore; declares dividend of Rs 48/sh

UTI Asset Management Company tumbled 2.30% to Rs 1,050.75 after the company's consolidated net profit tanked 46.26% to Rs 87.46 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 162.76 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total revenue from operations fell 9.65% YoY to Rs 375.91 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 154 crore in Q4 FY25, down by 29.34% from Rs 217.96 crore in Q4 FY24.

The total assets under Management (AUM) for UTI Asset Management Company stood at Rs 21,05,349 crore. Equity assets (Active + Passive) contributed 69% to UTI MFs total average AUM.

As on 31 March 2025, UTI MFs quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) was Rs 3,39,750 crore.

The ratio of equity-oriented QAAUM to non-equity-oriented QAAUM stood at 69:31, compared to the industry ratio of 60:40. The total number of live folios as of 31 March 2025 was 1.33 crore.

Gross inflows mobilized through SIP for the quarter ended 31 March 2025 totaled Rs 2,215 crore. SIP AUM as of the quarter-end stood at Rs 37,591 crore, reflecting a growth of 22.26% compared to 31 March 2024.

Digital purchase transactions increased to 49.71 lakh for the quarter ended 31 March 2025, marking a 42% rise compared to the same quarter in 2024.

Imtaiyazur Rahman, managing director & chief executive officer, UTI AMC said, Financial Year 2025 has been an important one for UTI AMC in many aspects. The growth we witnessed reflects the resilience of our strategies and the confidence our investors have placed in us.

We continue to have a strong hold in B30 cities vis-vis industry and to strengthen our presence further; we opened 68 new UTI Financial Centres across the length and breadth of the country. Another key milestone was the 25th anniversary of our Nifty 50 Index Fund, a testament to the trust our investors and stakeholders have in us. Considering the increased demand for diversification, we launched UTI Quant Fund in January 2025, followed by two additional passive funds, expanding our range of innovative investment solutions.

We continue to offer competitive solutions to our investors and partners to make the most of the growth opportunities arising in this era of Viksit Bharat and create value for our stakeholders.

The board of directors of the company has proposed a final dividend of Rs 26 per equity share and an additional special dividend of Rs 22 per equity share, taking overall final dividend to Rs 48 per equity share for financial year 2024-2025. The same is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting.

UTI Asset Management Company (UTI AMC) is Investment Manager to UTI Mutual Fund. It is incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 and was approved to act as an Asset Management Company for UTI Mutual Fund by SEBI on 14th January 2003. UTI AMC is registered as Portfolio Manager with SEBI and through its subsidiary it acts as Fund manager for AIF, among others. It also has a countrywide network of branches along with a diversified distribution network.

