As announced via a Press release on April 28, 2025, the Reserve Bank will be conducting Open Market Operations or OMO purchase for an aggregate amount of Rs 50,000 crore on May 06, 2025. The central bank will purchase the following Government securities - 7.06% GS 2028, 6.10% GS 2031, 8.32% GS 2032, 7.18% GS 2033, 7.10% GS 2034, 7.40% GS 2035 and 7.23% GS 2039.

