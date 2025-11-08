A.K.Capital Services standalone net profit rises 141.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 116.35% to Rs 65.51 crore

Net profit of A.K.Capital Services rose 141.99% to Rs 19.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 116.35% to Rs 65.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

