IKIO Technologies consolidated net profit declines 22.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.33% to Rs 164.22 crore

Net profit of IKIO Technologies declined 22.79% to Rs 10.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.33% to Rs 164.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 125.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.164.22125.0411.2017.7620.8523.0313.4716.5210.0312.99

