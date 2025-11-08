All E Technologies consolidated net profit rises 10.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.13% to Rs 33.35 crore

Net profit of All E Technologies rose 10.48% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.13% to Rs 33.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.33.3535.9120.0919.5510.469.1310.138.827.386.68

