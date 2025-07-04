Aadhaar authentication transactions spurt around 8% on year in Jun-25

Aadhaar number holders carried out 229.33 Crore authentication transactions in June 2025, more than the previous month this year as well as the corresponding month in the previous fiscal. The growth underlines the extensive usage and utility of Aadhaar, and the growth of digital economy in the country. With this the cumulative number of such transactions has gone past 15,452 crores since inception. The June 2025 authentication transactions are nearly 7.8% more than such transactions recorded in June 2024.
