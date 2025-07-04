Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aadhaar authentication transactions spurt around 8% on year in Jun-25

Aadhaar authentication transactions spurt around 8% on year in Jun-25

Image
Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aadhaar number holders carried out 229.33 Crore authentication transactions in June 2025, more than the previous month this year as well as the corresponding month in the previous fiscal. The growth underlines the extensive usage and utility of Aadhaar, and the growth of digital economy in the country. With this the cumulative number of such transactions has gone past 15,452 crores since inception. The June 2025 authentication transactions are nearly 7.8% more than such transactions recorded in June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India will soon be among the top three economies of the world: PM Modi

Barometers nudge higher; breadth strong

RBL Bank Q1 total deposits grow 11% YoY

SRF board appoints Ashish Bharat Ram as chairman & MD for 5-year term

HDFC Bank's avg deposits jump 16% to Rs 26.58 lakh crore in June'25

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story