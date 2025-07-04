RBL Bank Q1 total deposits grow 11% YoY

RBL Bank reported an 11% rise in total deposits to Rs 1,12,665 crore as of 30 June 2025, as against Rs 1,01,352 crore recorded as of 30 June 2024.

The Bank continues to focus on growing the share of granular retail deposits in the overall deposit mix, with deposits below Rs 3 crore constituting approximately 51.4% of the overall deposits of the Bank as of 30 June 2025.

The CASA rose by 11% to Rs 36,606 crore as of 30 June 2025, compared to Rs 33,003 crore recorded as of 30 June 2024. The CASA ratio decreased to 32.5% as of 30 June 2025, compared to 32.6% reported during the same period a year ago.

The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stood at 152% as of 30 June 2025, compared to 137% as of 30 June 2024. The bank's gross advances increased by 9% to Rs 96,704 crore as of 30 June 2025, compared to Rs 88,443 crore recorded as of 30 June 2024. RBL Bank said that retail advances grew 7% YoY & 2% QoQ, while wholesale advances grew 13% YoY & 3% QoQ for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Within wholesale, commercial banking advances grew 32% YoY & 6% QoQ. Within retail, secured retail advances grew 23% YoY & 5% QoQ, while unsecured retail advances degrew 7% YoY & 2% QoQ. The mix of retail and wholesale advances was approximately 60:40.