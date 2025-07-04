Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SRF board appoints Ashish Bharat Ram as chairman & MD for 5-year term

SRF board appoints Ashish Bharat Ram as chairman & MD for 5-year term

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
SRF informed that its board has approved the appointment Ashish Bharat Ram as chairman & managing director (MD) of the company for a term commencing from 23 May 2025 till 31 March 2030.

Ashish Bharat Ram (56) took over as the Managing Director of SRF in January 2007. He has done his schooling from Doon School and holds a degree in Economics from Delhi University and earned an MBA from The Johnson Graduate School of Management, Cornell University.

Ashish has more than three decades of working experience in senior positions including in the Companys International subsidiaries. He is also serving on the Board of the listed Companies like KAMA Holdings, Havells India and Bharat Forge.

SRF principal activities of the company are manufacturing, purchase and sale of technical textiles, chemicals, packaging films and other polymers.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 24.6% to Rs 526.06 crore on 20.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,215.17 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of SRF rose 0.68% to Rs 3,254.95 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

