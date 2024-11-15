Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 30.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 30.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 81.81% to Rs 105.14 crore

Net profit of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals rose 30.08% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 81.81% to Rs 105.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 57.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales105.1457.83 82 OPM %3.553.20 -PBDT3.262.28 43 PBT1.751.01 73 NP1.601.23 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Champions Trophy reaches Pakistan for tour; schedule yet to be announced

LIVE news: Poll officials seize cash, goods worth Rs 536 crore ahead of Maharashtra elections

SBI seeks $1.25 bn in country's largest dollar-denominated loan of 2024

PM Modi to unveil projects on Birsa Munda's birth anniversary in Bihar

Tropical storm Sara makes landfall in Honduras, brings heavy rain to region

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story