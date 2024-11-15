Star Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 4.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.97% to Rs 110.91 crore

Net profit of Star Paper Mills declined 4.41% to Rs 14.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.97% to Rs 110.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 105.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.110.91105.668.1514.4518.8723.5717.4822.1914.5215.19

