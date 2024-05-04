Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit declines 15.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.49% to Rs 619.99 crore

Net profit of Aarti Drugs declined 15.55% to Rs 47.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.49% to Rs 619.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 742.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.07% to Rs 171.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 166.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.90% to Rs 2528.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2716.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

