Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit declines 15.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 16.49% to Rs 619.99 crore

Net profit of Aarti Drugs declined 15.55% to Rs 47.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.49% to Rs 619.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 742.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.07% to Rs 171.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 166.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.90% to Rs 2528.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2716.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales619.99742.41 -16 2528.582716.05 -7 OPM %13.8412.60 -12.5211.25 - PBDT77.7685.78 -9 286.98274.50 5 PBT64.1873.28 -12 235.53224.18 5 NP47.3756.09 -16 171.42166.31 3

First Published: May 04 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

