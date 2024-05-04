Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Carborundum Universal standalone net profit declines 17.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Carborundum Universal standalone net profit declines 17.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.40% to Rs 655.93 crore

Net profit of Carborundum Universal declined 17.38% to Rs 94.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.40% to Rs 655.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 628.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.86% to Rs 350.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 330.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.85% to Rs 2593.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2473.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales655.93628.28 4 2593.172473.18 5 OPM %19.6321.72 -19.0718.78 - PBDT143.24140.43 2 535.74481.23 11 PBT124.10117.13 6 463.09406.74 14 NP94.25114.07 -17 350.35330.95 6

