Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Raymond approves acquisition of Ray Global Consumer Enterprise

Board of Raymond approves acquisition of Ray Global Consumer Enterprise

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 8:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 03 May 2024

The Board of Raymond at its meeting held on 03 May 2024 has approved the acquisition of 50,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each of Ray Global Consumer Enterprise (RGCEL) from Ray Global Consumer Products (RGCPL), for an amount aggregating to Rs 5 lakhs (together referred to as 'Transaction'). Consequent to the Transaction, RGCEL will become a direct wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The transaction facilitates the restructuring of the company's aerospace business.

RGCEL is a wholly owned subsidiary of RGCPL. Further, RGCPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ray Global Consumer Trading , an associate company of the Company.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Raymond standalone net profit rises 94.79% in the December 2023 quarter

Raymond consolidated net profit rises 93.59% in the December 2023 quarter

Raymond Realty launches its first project in Bandra

Raymond Q4 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 229 cr; declares dividend of Rs 10/ share

Board of XT Global Infotech approves acquisition of 7% stake in Network Objects Inc. USA

TVS Holdings announces acquisition of balance stake in Emerald Haven Towers

Prospect Commodities inks multi-year deal with Africa Negoce Industries

Board of Aptus Value Housing Finance India approves NCD issuance up to Rs 2,250 cr

Carborundum Universal announces changes in senior management

USFDA completes inspection of Eugia Pharma Specialities' Unit II

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 03 2024 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story