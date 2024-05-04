Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amba Enterprises standalone net profit declines 0.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Amba Enterprises standalone net profit declines 0.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 16.30% to Rs 77.55 crore

Net profit of Amba Enterprises declined 0.58% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.30% to Rs 77.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.44% to Rs 6.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.34% to Rs 282.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 218.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales77.5566.68 16 282.14218.13 29 OPM %3.043.67 -3.113.15 - PBDT2.642.39 10 9.196.99 31 PBT2.492.24 11 8.586.39 34 NP1.701.71 -1 6.174.73 30

First Published: May 04 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

