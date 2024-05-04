Amba Enterprises standalone net profit declines 0.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.30% to Rs 77.55 crore

Net profit of Amba Enterprises declined 0.58% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.30% to Rs 77.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.44% to Rs 6.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.34% to Rs 282.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 218.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

77.5566.68282.14218.133.043.673.113.152.642.399.196.992.492.248.586.391.701.716.174.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News