Aarti Drugs reports fire incident at one of its unit at Tarapur

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Aarti Drugs announced that on 17 June 2024, at around 2:30 pm IST, fire occurred at N-198 unit located at Tarapur, Maharashtra. Particular unit manufactures certain Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) products for external customers.

The fire was brought under control immediately, however production operation of the said unit has been temporarily disrupted. There is no loss of life or injuries reported. Adequate steps are being undertaken to restore the operation of the unit.

The unit has adequate insurance coverage and intimation to Insurance Company has already been made.

The Company projects no material impact on the financials and operations of business.

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

