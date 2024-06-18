Coforge wins the Intelligent Automation award at Pega Partner Awards

Coforge has been honored with the Intelligent Automation award from Pegasystems, the leading enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation platform provider, for its work in demonstrating exceptional capabilities in delivering end-to-end automation solutions for a leading American insurance company.

Coforge's automation solutions, based on Pega, helped the firm to optimize business processes, enhance customer experiences, and drive operational efficiency to support their clients in achieving significant business outcomes. The Coforge leadership team received the trophy at the Partner Excellence Awards during PegaWorld iNspire in Las Vegas.

The Pega Partner Awards celebrate organizations that empower Pega customers to thrive by offering innovative solutions that enhance customer agility and drive competitive advantage

