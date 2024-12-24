Aarti Drugs sizzles after Tarapur facility gets EIR from USFDA

Aarti Drugs spurted 14.15% to Rs 483.95 after the company received establishment inspection report (EIR) from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its API manufacturing facility in Tarapur, Maharashtra.

USFDA has determined that the inspection classification of this facility is voluntary action indicated (VAI). Based on this inspection, this facility is considered to be in a minimally acceptable state of compliance with regard to current good manufacturing practice (CGMP).

Due to this company can export the products such as Ciprofloxacin HCl API, Zolpidem Tartrate API, Raloxifene HCl API, Celecoxib API and Niacin API in US Market.

USFDA had inspected the companys API manufacturing facility at Plot No-E-22, MIDC, Tarapur, Maharashtra from 12th to 20th September 2024.

Aarti Drugs is primarily involved in manufacturing and marketing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Pharma Intermediates and Specialty Chemicals.

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 11.6% to Rs 35.01 crore on 6.7% decline in net sales to Rs 598.33 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

