Aarti Inds gains after Q4 PAT soars to Rs 96 cr

Aarti Industries added 2.05% to Rs 457 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 108.7% to Rs 96 core during the quarter as compared with Rs 46 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 8.64% to Rs 2,214 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,038 crore in Q3 FY25.

On a year on year basis, the companys revenue jumped 13.25% while PAT declined 30.16% in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 88 crore in Q4 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 40 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

During the quarter EBITDA was at Rs 266 crore, registering the growth of 13% as compared with Rs 236 crore in Q3 FY25, reflecting operating leverage and improved cost controls.

Sequential volume growth aided by refined pricing strategy and steady export demand; long-term offtake and spot flexibility maintained.

The company said that staggered commissioning of Zone IV projects in FY26 is expected to support multipurpose manufacturing capabilities in FY27 and onwards.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 20.43% to Rs 331 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 416 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations increased 14.76% to Rs 8,046 crore in FY25 as against Rs 7,011 crore in FY24.

The company has estimated a capital expenditure of around Rs 1,000 crore for FY26. It is also targeting an EBITDA in the range of Rs 1,800 crore to Rs 2,200 crore over the next three years.

Suyog Kotecha, CEO and executive director, said: We are encouraged by the positive momentum across our businesses, particularly the recovery in core product volumes and the continued execution of our expansion and sustainability agenda. FY26 begins amid a volatile macroeconomic environment, US trade barriers, and geopolitical tensions. With a strong pipeline, we are focused on delivering consistent, value-led growth while strengthening our position as a global partner of choice.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 1 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each for FY25, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM).

Aarti Industries (AIL) is one of the world's leading speciality chemical companies, combining process chemistry with scale-up engineering competence. It manufacture chemicals used in the downstream manufacturing of agrochemicals, polymers, additives, surfactants, pigments and dyes.

