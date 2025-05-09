HCL Technologies launches AR-based infrastructure management solution

In collaboration with CareAR and ServiceNow

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has launched an augmented reality (AR)-based infrastructure management solution in collaboration with CareAR and ServiceNow to enhance IT operations with augmented intelligence, real-time remote assistance and automation-driven workflows.

HCLTech is seamlessly integrating its expertise in infrastructure services and AI capabilities with enterprise AR solutions from CareAR, a Xerox company, on the ServiceNow Platform. This comprehensive and advanced IT management solution aims to streamline IT infrastructure support, enhance operational and business resilience and significantly lower the cost and downtime of clients' critical infrastructure.

"Integrating augmented reality into enterprise IT operations not only revolutionizes the overall experiences in your organization but also unlocks unparalleled opportunities for efficiency, collaboration, and innovation, ensuring a sustainable competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving market," said Ravi Yeddanapudi, EVP, Digital Foundation Services, HCLTech.

HCLTech's solution is tailored to support industries like manufacturing, energy, utilities and retail, where remote IT support is critical. By providing digitized workflows, AR-assisted troubleshooting and proactive IT issue resolution, businesses can achieve superior service continuity and optimized asset lifecycle management.

