Pidilite Inds gains after Q4 PAT rises 40% YoY to Rs 422 cr; declares dividend of Rs 20/sh

Pidilite Industries added 1.66% to Rs 3,005.75 after the company's consolidated net profit soared 40.50% to Rs 422.34 crore on 8.24% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,141.14 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 576.21 crore in Q4 FY25, registering a growth of 35.19% from Rs 426.20 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

During the quarter, EBITDA before non-operating income stood at Rs 633 crore, up 10% over the same quarter last year.

The current quarters revenue growth of 10.2% was underpinned by UVG of 9.8% across categories and geographies. Consumer and bazaar (C&B) UVG was 8.0% with sequential improvement, while business to business (B2B) continued to report robust UVG of 16.4%.

Gross margins improved by 154 bps year on year, primarily due to benign input prices. With stepped-up A&SP spends, EBITDA margins remained in line with Q4 FY24 at 20.6%.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit jumped 25.80% to Rs 445.78 crore on 10.11% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,580.86 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Domestic subsidiaries reported double-digit sales growth in the current quarter. EBITDA also grew in double-digit over Q4 FY24. Sales of International subsidiaries (excluding Pidilite USA and Pulvitec Brazil) were in line with Q4 FY24.

Sudhanshu Vats, managing director, Pidilite Industries, said, Despite the challenging macro-economic environment and demand conditions, we have delivered strong Underlying Volume Growth with healthy margins. As we look ahead, we continue to remain cautiously optimistic given the domestic operating environment and improving demand conditions, especially in the construction sector, backed by anticipated good monsoon and increase in Government spends.

We remain watchful of the impact of uncertain global economic and geo-political conditions. We remain committed to our strategic agenda of delivering consistent, profitable volume led growth through investment in our brands, supply chain and people.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a dividend of Rs 20 per share for the financial year.

Pidilite Industry is a leading manufacturer of adhesives and sealants, construction chemicals, craftsmen products, DIY (do-it-yourself) products, and polymer emulsions in India.

