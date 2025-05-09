Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pidilite Inds gains after Q4 PAT rises 40% YoY to Rs 422 cr; declares dividend of Rs 20/sh

Pidilite Inds gains after Q4 PAT rises 40% YoY to Rs 422 cr; declares dividend of Rs 20/sh

Image
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Pidilite Industries added 1.66% to Rs 3,005.75 after the company's consolidated net profit soared 40.50% to Rs 422.34 crore on 8.24% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,141.14 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 576.21 crore in Q4 FY25, registering a growth of 35.19% from Rs 426.20 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

During the quarter, EBITDA before non-operating income stood at Rs 633 crore, up 10% over the same quarter last year.

The current quarters revenue growth of 10.2% was underpinned by UVG of 9.8% across categories and geographies. Consumer and bazaar (C&B) UVG was 8.0% with sequential improvement, while business to business (B2B) continued to report robust UVG of 16.4%.

Gross margins improved by 154 bps year on year, primarily due to benign input prices. With stepped-up A&SP spends, EBITDA margins remained in line with Q4 FY24 at 20.6%.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit jumped 25.80% to Rs 445.78 crore on 10.11% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,580.86 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Also Read

PCB shifts PSL 2025 to UAE over security fears; English players mull return

IPL 2025: LSG vs RCB pitch report, highest score, Ekana Stadium's key stats

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slumps amid India-Pak tensions; banks drag; MF inflows dip 3% in April

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE news: BSF kills 7 terrorists in Jammu, says report

India and Chile's CEPA talks to focus on MSMEs, investment, and more

Domestic subsidiaries reported double-digit sales growth in the current quarter. EBITDA also grew in double-digit over Q4 FY24. Sales of International subsidiaries (excluding Pidilite USA and Pulvitec Brazil) were in line with Q4 FY24.

Sudhanshu Vats, managing director, Pidilite Industries, said, Despite the challenging macro-economic environment and demand conditions, we have delivered strong Underlying Volume Growth with healthy margins. As we look ahead, we continue to remain cautiously optimistic given the domestic operating environment and improving demand conditions, especially in the construction sector, backed by anticipated good monsoon and increase in Government spends.

We remain watchful of the impact of uncertain global economic and geo-political conditions. We remain committed to our strategic agenda of delivering consistent, profitable volume led growth through investment in our brands, supply chain and people.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a dividend of Rs 20 per share for the financial year.

Pidilite Industry is a leading manufacturer of adhesives and sealants, construction chemicals, craftsmen products, DIY (do-it-yourself) products, and polymer emulsions in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kalyan Jewellers rises as PAT jump 36% YoY to Rs 188 crore in Q4 FY25

Biocon Q4 PAT zooms 154% YoY to Rs 344 crore

Volumes jump at TVS Holdings Ltd counter

Barometers trade with deep cuts; realty shares drop

Union Bank of India gains as PAT jump 51% YoY to Rs 4,985 crore in Q4 FY25

First Published: May 09 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story