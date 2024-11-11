Aarti Inds hits record low after Q2 PAT drops 43% YoY to Rs 52 cr

Aarti Industries tanked 9.74% to Rs 428.50 after the company reported 42.86% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 52 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 91 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

However, Revenue from operations jumped 11.97% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,628 crore in Q2 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax for Q2 FY25 was at Rs 32 crore, down 60.98% from Rs 82 crore in Q2 FY24. Exceptional loss for the quarter was Rs 2 crore.

EBITDA de-grew by 13.3% to Rs 202 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin declined to 11.3% in Q2 FY25 as against 14.6% in Q2 FY24.

Non-Energy Business volumes jumped 22% YoY. The company said that volume uptick visible across end applications into dyes, pigments, polymer additives, while agrochemicals continues to remain soft.

Energy business volumes declined 1% YoY. The firm said that steep drop in refining margins & gasoline-naphtha delta impacted the volumes in the Energy application.

On half year basis, the company net profit jumped 18.13% to Rs 189 crore on 21.41% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,482 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

More From This Section

On outlook front, for FY25 the firm anticipates consistent volume growth over 3 yrs driven by increased capacities. Operating leverages and cost optimisation initiatives to drive EBITDA growth beyond volume growth.

Capex for FY25 is estimated at Rs 1,300-1,500 crore, revised from the earlier estimate of Rs 1,500-1,800 crore, with FY26 capex projected around Rs 1,000 crore.

The target EBITDA range is Rs 1,800-2,200 crore over the next 3 years, with a Debt/EBITDA ratio of fewer than 2.5x and ROCE exceeding 15%.

Aarti Industries is engaged in manufacturing and dealing in speciality chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

The counter hit an all-time low of Rs 427.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News