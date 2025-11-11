Aarti Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 13.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.78% to Rs 179.17 crore

Net profit of Aarti Surfactants declined 13.81% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.78% to Rs 179.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 150.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.179.17150.845.212.476.603.132.20-1.191.561.81

