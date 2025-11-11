G R Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 0.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.90% to Rs 1602.14 crore

Net profit of G R Infraprojects declined 0.34% to Rs 192.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 193.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.90% to Rs 1602.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1394.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1602.141394.3324.1625.32311.31307.80260.39244.73192.62193.28

