Vodafone Idea reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5524.20 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.30% to Rs 11169.60 crore

Net Loss of Vodafone Idea reported to Rs 5524.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7175.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.30% to Rs 11169.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10918.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.11169.6010918.2041.9541.672.60-1764.10-5564.90-7168.10-5524.20-7175.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News