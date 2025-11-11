Venus Remedies consolidated net profit rises 473.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.32% to Rs 192.75 crore

Net profit of Venus Remedies rose 473.50% to Rs 20.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.32% to Rs 192.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 170.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.192.75170.1016.064.4532.6615.4826.499.0720.133.51

