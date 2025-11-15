Aastamangalam Finance standalone net profit declines 4.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.59% to Rs 3.62 crore

Net profit of Aastamangalam Finance declined 4.80% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 8.59% to Rs 3.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.623.96107.4693.433.323.353.323.352.382.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News