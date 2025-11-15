Adarsh Plant Protect standalone net profit declines 96.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.92% to Rs 3.63 crore

Net profit of Adarsh Plant Protect declined 96.77% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 29.92% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.635.181.937.340.030.330.010.310.010.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News