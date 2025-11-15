Vivid Global Industries standalone net profit rises 41.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 97.73% to Rs 13.92 crore

Net profit of Vivid Global Industries rose 41.67% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 97.73% to Rs 13.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.13.927.044.243.130.420.360.230.170.170.12

