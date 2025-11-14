Aayush Wellness consolidated net profit rises 31.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 179.48% to Rs 39.91 crore

Net profit of Aayush Wellness rose 31.52% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 179.48% to Rs 39.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.39.9114.281.436.441.210.921.210.921.210.92

