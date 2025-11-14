Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) consolidated net profit rises 40.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.76% to Rs 141.65 crore

Net profit of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) rose 40.87% to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.76% to Rs 141.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 126.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.141.65126.744.463.468.376.298.126.035.864.16

