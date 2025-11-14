Fedders Holding consolidated net profit rises 108.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.09% to Rs 53.54 crore

Net profit of Fedders Holding rose 108.54% to Rs 14.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 37.09% to Rs 53.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 85.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.53.5485.111.62-3.447.608.406.607.6214.416.91

