Indo Amines consolidated net profit rises 31.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Indo Amines rose 31.33% to Rs 18.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.90% to Rs 277.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 269.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.277.05269.2311.548.9330.8223.7625.5919.4218.1113.79

