ABans Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 33.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.10% to Rs 257.22 crore

Net profit of ABans Enterprises rose 33.73% to Rs 4.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.10% to Rs 257.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 279.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

