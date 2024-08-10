ABans Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 33.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.10% to Rs 257.22 croreNet profit of ABans Enterprises rose 33.73% to Rs 4.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.10% to Rs 257.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 279.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales257.22279.88 -8 OPM %2.712.35 -PBDT5.415.67 -5 PBT4.905.38 -9 NP4.443.32 34
